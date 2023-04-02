A fire broke out at a furniture factory in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Further information about the incident is awaited. Tamil Nadu Fire: Blaze Erupts on Top Floor Of LIC Building in Chennai (See Pics).

Udaipur Fire

Rajasthan | Fire broke out in a furniture factory in Udaipur. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/y0EwF4ushF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2023

