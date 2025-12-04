Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at an ice cream factory in the Kartarpur Industrial Area of Jaipur on Thursday.

According to the police, they received information about the incident at approximately 3 to 4 a.m. Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and eventually, the fire was brought under control.

The official further stated that a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

"A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the failure," a police official told ANI.

Further Details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a fire broke out at a three-storey garment shop at Ghamandi Chowk in the Badi area of the city on Wednesday night, prompting an immediate response from the fire services, which doused it.

According to CSP Ritesh Kumar Shiv, the blaze originated on the second and third floors of the shop owned by businessman Neeraj Jain. (ANI)

