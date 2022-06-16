Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Four policemen were arrested on Thursday while accepting bribe in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

The accused had allegedly taken Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 80,000 as "monthly bribe" from liquor traders, the official said.

The role of several other officers is also being investigated.

Dhambola SHO Bhaiyalal Anjana was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh through Constable Bhopal Singh.

Similarly, SHO Kotwali Dilip Dan Barhath was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 80,000 through Constable Jagdish Bishnoi.

The spokesperson said they had received a complaint that bribe was sought in lieu of allowing liquor business run uninterrupted.

The accused had already taken Rs 5 lakh from the complainant through Constable Bhopal Singh.

