Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) A government school teacher in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district has been arrested for allegedly recording private videos of students on his mobile phone, police said on Friday.

The accused, Shambhulal Dhakad, was employed at the government school in Begun panchayat.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav Declared 'Rajya Mahotsav': Maharashtra Government Elevates Century-Old Festival to State Festival Status, Plans Cultural Programs, Global Outreach and Tourism Promotion to Showcase Marathi Heritage.

The incident came to light when some parents and locals, who learned about the misconduct, informed police and local administration authorities.

Following this, Begun Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manasvi Naresh, Naib Tehsildar Vishnulal Yadav and Begun Station House Officer Shivalal Meena visited the school.

Also Read | Odisha Higher Education Department Orders Mandatory Display of Women Helpline Number and Urgent Sensitisation on Sexual Harassment Laws Across All Universities and Colleges Following Student's Tragic Death.

After the preliminary police investigation confirmed the alleged recording of inappropriate videos, Chief Block Education Officer Anil Porwal announced the teacher's suspension with immediate effect.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar also took note of the incident. "I have directed officials to conduct a detailed probe and take strict action against the accused," Dilawar said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)