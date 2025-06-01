Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) The BJP-led Rajasthan government will run a fortnight-long water awareness campaign from June 5, it announced on Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan and stressed the importance of water conservation in a state like Rajasthan with vast stretches of desert to its west.

Under the campaign, which will conclude on June 20, authorities will undertake construction of water storage structures, cleaning of water sources, and revival of traditional reservoirs.

According to the official statement, Sharma said that it was a "happy coincidence" that this year World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra are on the same day, June 5.

"We will start our campaign on this day and connect environmental conservation with our tradition and culture, Vande Ganga Kalash Yatra and worship programmes will be organised at the reservoirs," he said.

