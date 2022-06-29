Locals protest after two men behead a man in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas street area (Photo/ANI)

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): After a man was allegedly beheaded by two men in broad daylight in Udaipur, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.

Also Read | Main Risk is the Population is Very Young. If the Refugee Situation Becomes a Protracted … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Internet services have been suspended in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed.

Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt appealed to people to maintain peace.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Two Sisters Stripped and Assaulted at Their Residence in Bengaluru, Police File Complaint After 2 Days.

"We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakhs," said Bhatt.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) rushed to Udaipur following the incident, said sources.

The NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, a source told ANI on anonymity, adding the move comes following an order issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per government sources, the NIA team is likely to file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after visiting the crime spot.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

"Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said.

A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)