Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4 (ANI): A Rajasthan government representative held a meeting with members of Gurjar community during their protest on a rail track in Bharatpur on Tuesday for reservation in jobs and educational institutions.

"We will convey your demands to the government and find a permanent solution to it," government representative Neeraj K Pawan said addressing the protesters.

A large number of people have stopped the rail route in Bharatpur demanding reservation in jobs and education by classifying them as "most backward class" (MBC) community.

Due to the blockage of the railway track by the protestors, West Central Railway has diverted three trains from November 4.

Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018 passed a bill that increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for Gurjars and four Other Backward Castes (OBCs). (ANI)

