Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to declare 3,704 villages in seven districts as rain-affected and provide aid to farmers from the State Disaster Relief Fund, officials said Monday.

According to a statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal in this regard.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Stalker Allegedly Kills Woman in Jalore, Arrested.

Following complaints about crop damage due to excessive monsoon rainfall, the revenue department had issued instructions on August 6, 2021 to conduct special assessment in all districts of the state.

Based in the assessment report, 33 per cent or more damage has been reported in Kharif crops in 3,704 villages of Dholpur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Bundi, Kota and Baran districts.

Also Read | Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Phase-II of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship To Enhance Skills.

Of these, 1,236 villages in Baran, 469 in Bundi, 72 in Dholpur, 1,177 in Jhalawar, 485 in Kota, 41 in Sawai Madhopur and 224 villages in Tonk have reported 33 percent or more crop damage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)