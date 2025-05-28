Jaipur, May 28: The weather in Rajasthan is expected to remain hot and humid over the next few days, with the heat wave continuing in western Rajasthan and thunderstorms expected in eastern Rajasthan. - The maximum temperature in western Rajasthan, particularly in the border areas of Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Bikaner, and Ganganagar, is likely to be reported between 44°C to 47°C over the next three days.

" The heat wave is expected to continue in these areas, with the temperature possibly crossing 48°C at some stations. A red alert has been issued by the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, for the next three days, especially for the border areas of western Rajasthan", said Radheshyam Sharma, the Director of Meteorological Centre (Jaipur). Rajasthan Weather Forecast: State Reels Under Intense Heatwave, Red Alert Issued in 3 Districts.

"There is a possibility of a strong storm in some parts of the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan today afternoon, with a storm of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour", said Radheshyam Sharma(ANI). Thunderstorms are expected in eastern Rajasthan, particularly in the Shekhawati area and some parts of the Bharatpur division. Light to moderate rainfall has been reported in some parts of southern Rajasthan over the last 24 hours, along with thunderstorms. Thunderstorm activity is likely to increase in eastern Rajasthan over the next few days, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms and dust storms.

The maximum temperature in eastern Rajasthan is expected to be below 45°C, while in western Rajasthan, it will remain high, between 44°C and 47°C. The minimum temperature at night in western Rajasthan will be between 32°C to 34°C, indicating warm night conditions. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Severe Heat in State From May 15-17.

A red alert has been issued for western Rajasthan, particularly for the border areas, due to the severe heat wave conditions. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated during this period.

"The possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms is increasing in eastern Rajasthan, particularly in the Shekhawati area and some parts of Bharatpur division. The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur has issued a red alert for the next three days, especially for the border areas of western Rajasthan", said the Director of Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

