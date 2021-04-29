Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Human Rights Commission member Mahesh Chandra Sharma died of a cardiac arrest here on Thursday.

He was 64.

Sharma complained of uneasiness and was rushed from his residence to the SMS Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the commission sources said.

He is survived by his wife, son and other family members.

The commission chairman GK Vyas, member Mahesh Goyal and others expressed grief over the demise of Sharma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)