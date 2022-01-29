Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Illicit liquor worth Rs 32 lakh was seized from a truck in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The liquor was being smuggled from Haryana to Barmer district of the state, they said.

Also Read | Thane: 3 Arrested for Smuggling Endangered Barking Deer Fawn in Bhiwandi.

Superintendent of Police, Churu, Digant Anand said a police team intercepted the truck on Friday night and seized 294 cartons of illegal liquor.

Truck driver Hemraj Jat and cleaner Gangaram were arrested, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man in Ratlam Beaten Up for Urinating in Front of Cow, One Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)