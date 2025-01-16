New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to an accused in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launched by the Union government aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and it was being implemented in Rajasthan by the state's Public Health Engineering (PHE) department.

While granting the relief to Padam Chand Jain, a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai clarified that the apex court had not exercised its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution while granting bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on August 9, 2024 in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The bench, which also comprised Justices Augustine George Masih and K Vinod Chandran, noted that two other co-accused in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in JJM scheme in Rajasthan were earlier granted bail by the apex court.

It said the main evidence, which was already seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was documentary in nature and there was no possibility of tampering with them.

The bench noted that the then minister, for whose benefit the alleged transactions had taken place, was not implicated as an accused in the case.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and advocate Pankaj Singhal appeared for Jain in the apex court.

Luthra argued that Jain was in custody since June 13, 2024 and the apex court had earlier granted bail to two other co-accused in the case.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for ED, opposed the bail plea and argued that Jain's role was of "much serious nature" as compared to those who were granted bail earlier.

Raju said further probe in the case was going on.

The top court said that in its verdict delivered in Sisodia's case, the court had held that twin conditions in section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot override the constitutional safeguards as provided under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Section 45 of PMLA pertains to offences to be cognisable and non-bailable and stipulates certain conditions for bail.

The ED's money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by Rajasthan's anti-corruption bureau.

Premises in Jaipur and Dausa, including the residential and official ones of senior public health engineering department officials, former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi and others, were searched by the ED in connection with the probe.

Joshi was a minister in the previous Congress government in Rajasthan.

