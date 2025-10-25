Kota (Rajasthan) [India], October 25 (ANI): In Rajasthan's Kota, an MBBS second-year student allegedly died by suicide in the Nayapura area, police said on Saturday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghanshyam said, "The girl lived in government quarters... An MBBS second-year student has committed suicide. The family members have submitted a petition. Postmortem has been conducted."

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on October 26, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

The ASI furtger said, "Investigation is ongoing. Such information is coming in that the marks were a bit low in studies. Nothing like that (suicide note) was found."

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, a woman doctor allegedly died by suicide in Satara district, leaving a note written on her hand that named a police official and two others, officials said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 25, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Satara Superintendent of Police, Tushar Doshi, said, "A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty. Our teams are trying to locate the two accused. A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken."

Doshi further stated that a case has been registered under charges of rape and abetment to suicide and confirmed that the Police Sub-Inspector named in the note has been suspended.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) condemned the death of Dr Sampada Mundhe at Phaltan in Satara district and called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.

According to a statement issued by FAIMA, "India expresses deep anguish and grave concern over the tragic death of Dr. Sampada Mundhe, a young and dedicated government medical officer serving at Sub-District Hospital, Phaltan (District Satara, Maharashtra). Her untimely demise has deeply shaken the entire medical fraternity across the nation."

FAIMA further stated, "Dr. Mundhe was under severe mental distress linked to official and administrative pressures. Despite repeated attempts to draw attention to her situation and express the emotional and professional challenges she was facing, no meaningful action or relief was extended by the concerned authorities."

"This heartbreaking incident reflects the immense psychological burden many doctors silently endure while performing their duties in stressful government setups. It also highlights the urgent need to establish systemic safeguards to prevent such tragedies in the future," the association added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)