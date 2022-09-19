Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) A Nigerian national and a woman from Meghalaya have been arrested from Delhi for duping people after befriending them on social media, the police here said on Monday.

A complaint was received at the Abu Road Sadar police station here on April 24 in which a woman alleged that she became friends on Facebook with a woman who told her that she was from New Zealand, Superintendent of Police, Sirohi, Mamta Gupta said.

Gupta said Fatima Lyngdoh (42), a resident of Khasi Hill district of Meghalaya, and Akne Benjamin (32), a resident of Nigeria, were arrested.

During interrogation, Lyngdoh confessed to duping people of crores in different states, police said.

The senior police officer said the accused used to create fake profiles of foreign nationals on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook among others.

After befriending their targets, the accused told them that they had sent some expensive gifts. Thereafter, another member asked the victim to pay an amount failing which the target was threatened that probe agencies will launch an investigation about the gift, police said.

