Jodhpur, April 25: Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested a priest for allegedly not allowing a Dalit couple to offer prayers at a temple in Jalore, said police.

A video of the incident that took place on Friday also went viral. It purportedly shows the priest stopping the couple at the temple gate. The video also shows arguments between them.

"On the night of April 22, we received information that an unmarried Dalit couple's entry was stopped into a temple. We registered a case and arrested the accused priest on April 23. Further investigation is underway," Himmat Charan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jalore said. Supreme Court Directs Rajasthan, Gujarat Govts To Install Bird Divertors To Protect Endangered Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican.

Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Mahesh Joshi condemned the incident and said that all religions are equal. The Minister demanded strict action against the priest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)