Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) Rajasthan on Thursday recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to Health department data.

The fatalities were recorded in Baran and Kota, according to the Health department report.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Section 144 Clamped in Udaipur After Government Bans Hoisting of Religious Flags in the District.

Of the 100 fresh cases recorded on Thursday, 21 were in Jaipur.

At present, Rajasthan's active Covid caseload stands at 294.

Also Read | Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi After Being Released From Jail, Says 'Met My Friend, Philosopher and Guide'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)