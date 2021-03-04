Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan mounted to 3,20,928 on Thursday with 156 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 2,788 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a state health department bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 39, Ajmer 18, Jodhpur 17 and Banswara and Udaipur 16 each, among other districts, the bulletin said.

So far, 519 people have died in Jaipur, 306 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, it said.

Of the total 3,20,928 cases in the state, 1,509 people are under treatment. So far, 3,16,631 people have been discharged after treatment, the bulletin stated.

