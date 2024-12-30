Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 30 (ANI): As parts of Rajasthan grapple with a cold wave, visibility has been reduced in the city of Jaipur due to fog.

The temperature was recorded at nine degrees Celsius in Jaipur on Monday morning.

People have been using bonfires to beat the cold and the government and the administration have arranged night shelters for poor people.

The locals shared that it has become difficult to carry out daily tasks as intense cold can be experienced in the city.

"We have been experiencing intense cold for three days. My hands and feet are not working. The cold increased due to rain, although pollution decreased. A large number of people have been coming to have tea since morning," said a local tea stall owner in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual fall in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, over the next few days.

Dr Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, stated that temperatures are expected to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many regions.

The IMD has also forecast dense to very dense fog in Punjab and Haryana for the next two days, which is likely to affect visibility and could lead to disruptions in travel.

While temperatures have been above normal for this time of year, the IMD expects them to return to more typical levels in the coming days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius. A thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital, Delhi, on Monday.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people.

Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover. (ANI)

