Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Nineteen more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, bringing the toll to 2,350 on Wednesday, while 1,990 fresh cases raised the infection count to 2,72,400 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The state now has 26,710 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

According to the bulletin, a total of 2,43,340 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection in Rajasthan.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 441 in Jaipur, followed by 244 in Jodhpur, 190 in Ajmer, 162 in Bikaner, 139 in Kota, 107 in Bharatpur, 98 in Udaipur and 92 in Pali.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 610 were registered in Jaipur, 218 in Jodhpur, 195 in Ajmer, 155 in Kota, 130 in Alwar, 96 in Bharatpur, 88 in Nagaur and 76 in Udaipur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

