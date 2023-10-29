Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], October 29 (ANI): Seven members of a family were killed as their car rammed into a truck on the Hanumangarh-Sardarshahar Highway in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, said the police on Sunday.

Two of the family members were injured in the accident, the police added.

The incident took place late Saturday night, said police, adding after receiving the information they reached the spot.

"There were a total of nine family members, including children, in the car. Seven members of a family were killed on the spot while two were injured after their car rammed into a Trolla truck- carrying cement, on the Hanumangarh-Sardarshahar highway in Hanumangarh district. The injured have been referred to Bikaner Hospital after the first-aid treatment", said Vedpal Shyoran, Circle Inspector of Police (CIP), Town Police Station (Hanumangarh).

Prima facie, as per the CIP, the incident took place due to the overspeeding of the Trolla truck.

"The family belonged to the Naurangdesar village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary. A probe is underway", CIP Shyoran added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

