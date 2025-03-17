Tributes paid to head of erstwhile royal family of Udaipur Arvind Singh Mewar in Udaipur (Photo/ANI)

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 17 (ANI): Amid Vedic chanting, tributes were paid to the head of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur, the late Arvind Singh Mewar, at Udaipur City Palace, Rajasthan, on Monday.

Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the former Mewar royal family, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 80.

Earlier, Mizoram Governor General VK Singh expressed grief on the demise of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar. Singh also offered his condolences to the family.

Taking to social media X, the Governor wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar. Heartfelt condolences to his family, especially his son, Lakshya Raj Mewar, during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his condolences on the demise of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar.

"Received very sad news of the demise of Shri Arvind Singh Mewar, descendant of Maharana Pratap and senior member of the Mewar royal family. Your contribution in keeping Indian culture, tradition and history alive will always be unforgettable. May God grant the holy soul a place in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," CM Dhami said.

A versatile and multifaceted personality, Shriji was known for his memory and keen interest in technological advancements.

Earlier, the Chairman and Managing Trustee of Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation Udaipur and as a custodian of the rich historical legacy of Mewar, Shriji was actively involved in conserving and promoting the living heritage of the region apart from fostering employment-generating business activities as the Managing Director of the HRH Group of Hotels.

In 1984, he was entrusted with the responsibility of the Foundation and City Palace Museum by his revered father.

Shriji applied himself with rare devotion and commitment to the enormous task of revitalising the museum and the Foundation.

In the decades since, he has raised the bar in heritage conservation and with his foresight and leadership qualities, he has given a new dimension to the legacy of his forefathers by forging the way forward in heritage conservation in India. (ANI)

