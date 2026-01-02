New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], January 2 (ANI): Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure of 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from a car on the National Highway 52 in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tonk Rajesh Kumar Meena informed that the accused has been questioned by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) team. The two accused, Surendra Mochi and Surendra Patwa, caught with illegal explosives, were presented in court and were sent to police custody on a five-day remand.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Killed as Car Collides With Truck Near Bhootnath Bridge in Kullu.

"Based on a tip-off, 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and other explosive materials were seized on the Tonk National Highway. Following this, the IB team questioned the accused on Wednesday night, and the NIA team conducted questioning on Thursday morning," SP Meena said.

A major security alert was triggered in the Tonk district after the seizure of 150 kgs of ammonium nitrate from a car on the National Highway, prompting questioning by central agencies, including the NIA and IB, over suspected links to illegal mining activities.

Also Read | India Assumes BRICS Presidency 2026, Aims to Lead Expanded Bloc Amid US Trade Tensions and Push for Global South Cooperation.

"A car containing explosive material was found. Two people were arrested in connection with this. During questioning, it emerged that the explosive material was being supplied to those involved in illegal mining. We are investigating this from all different angles," SP Meena told ANI.

On Wednesday, the District Special Team (DST) seized 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate on the National Highway in Tonk. The accused were remanded to police custody for five days.

SP Meena said, "According to preliminary investigations, the seized illegal explosive material was being used for mining work in hilly areas. The police are still questioning both accused. Some people have also been detained in connection with the case."

The SP added, "After the arrest of two youths from the Karwar police station area of Bundi district in Rajasthan on Wednesday in a luxury car carrying 150 kilograms of illegal explosives, including ammonium nitrate, national and state investigative agencies are now seen in action."

On Thursday morning, the NIA team reached the Baroni police station in Tonk to question the arrested accused regarding the explosives.

"The DST carried out the operation by setting up a checkpoint on Tonk-Jaipur NH 52 in the Baroni police station area. The two people in the car, Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, residents of Karwar in Bundi district, were arrested," Meena said.

"To mislead the police, the 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate were packed in urea bags. When the DST questioned the two people in the car, they said they were carrying urea for agricultural work. However, the 200 dangerous explosive cartridges and 1,100 safety fuse wires found in the car revealed otherwise. Upon detailed inspection of the bags, it was found that they contained ammonium nitrate," Meena added.

DSP Mrityunjay Mishra said, "The police are also investigating whether the explosives were being transported for any destructive activity." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)