Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) A driver and his helper were charred to death on Monday when their tuck caught fire after hitting an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said.

The deceased were identified as driver Sardar Singh (45) and helper Nagarmal Jat (25), both residents of Sikar district, they said.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 17.08 Lakh Net Subscribers in April 2022.

The truck, carrying sand, burst into flames on the Kota-Jaipur highway, leading to an hour-long traffic jam, they said.

The fire was brought under control after fire tenders arrived on the spot, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Deoli) Suresh Meghwal said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Tally Stands at 24,613.

The bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary and will be handed over to family members upon their arrival, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)