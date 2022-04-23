Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two senior administrative officers in Alwar on Saturday.

The arrested officers Nannumal Pahadia, IAS, and Ashok Sankhla, RAS, were caught red-handed and a sum of Rs 5 Lakh was seized from their possession.

A local broker has also been arrested in the case.

As per the officials, a total of 16 lakh was demanded by the accused for allowing a construction work.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

