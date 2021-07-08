New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of BJP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been appointed as the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and also given the charge of Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

Chandrasekhar on Wednesday took oath as Minister of State following the reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The three-time MP was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 2006. He is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and the Public Accounts Committee. Chandrasekhar was among the first ones in the Parliament who raised alarm against corruption like 2G Scam in parliament. He was also a member of the Advisory Committee in the Ministry of Information Technology.

Son of an Indian Airforce Commodore, Chandrasekhar holds an MS degree in Computer Science. He also attended an advanced management program in Harvard Business School. In the initial years of his career, he worked as an engineer in Silicon Valley, USA. After returning to India, Chandrasekhar founded BPL Mobile in 1994.

As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

Some of the key figures inducted into PM Modi's cabinet on Wednesday were Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras. (ANI)

