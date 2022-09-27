New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming DefExpo 2022 at a meeting here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the defence minister was briefed by officials about the arrangements being made by multiple stakeholders for the event where he expressed satisfaction with the preparations and encouraged the officials to make the DefExpo 2022 the best-ever defence exhibition, a Ministry of Defence statement said.

Also Read | LS Privileges Committee Sends Notice to Trinamool MP Sisir Adhikari

ReaD: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

MoS Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence were also present at the meeting.

The 12th edition of DefExpo, scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between October 18-22, 2022, will be the biggest ever as a record 1,136 companies have registered for the event as on September 27, 2022, and the numbers are expected to rise.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Watch India Price Reportedly Leaked via Retail Box Images.

The event is being planned in the largest ever total area of over one lakh sqm (the previous edition being 76,000 sqm).

The theme of the 12th DefExpo is 'Path to Pride' which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a strong and self-reliant nation by supporting, showcasing and forging partnerships for the Indian Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sectors with India as well as global customers.

The event will showcase the might of the domestic defence industry which is now powering the 'Make in India, Make for the World' resolve of the Government and the nation at large.

The event will be the first-ever edition exclusively for Indian companies. Indian companies, Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of companies registered in India, and Exhibitor having Joint Venture with an Indian company will be considered Indian participants, the ministry's statement said.

The DefExpo 2022 will also mark the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies, carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board. All these companies will be participating for the first time at DefExpo.

The 12th DefExpo will be a five-day exhibition, with October 18-20 being business days and October 21 and 22 for public display.

The event will be held in a four-venue format for the first time.

The inaugural ceremony and seminars will be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre; Exhibition at Helipad Exhibition Centre; Live Demonstrations at Sabarmati River Front and ship visits for the public by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard at Porbandar. The biggest-ever drone show by IIT Delhi start-up M/s Botlabs, which is an iDEX winner, will also be organised.

In addition, the exhibition will host the 2nd edition of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue, in which several Defence Ministers from African countries are expected to participate. A separate Indian Ocean Region plus conclave has also been planned.

The India Pavilion - a marque pavilion of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - will showcase the maturity of indigenous defence products, start-ups, and latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence in defence, and will present India's vision for 2047.

It has been named 'Path to Pride'. Over 50 start-ups will showcase their products at the pavilion. For the first time, States/Union Territories have been invited to set up pavilions at the event, with several confirming their participation. More than 300 partnerships in terms of MoUs, Transfer of Technology agreements and product launches are being finalised.

In another first, Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence in Defence Manufacturing will be presented during the DefExpo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)