New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Prime Minister is not just a person but an institution and in democracy, if such institution becomes weak then it is not good, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

His remarks came a day after a"major lapse" in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

Rajnath Singh was in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand to address a public rally during the closing ceremony of 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra'.

Speaking on security lapse in the PM's security in Punjab, the minister said that he has never made baseless allegations.

"PM Narendra Modi was in Punjab where Congress is in power and his security was compromised. It is utter shameful that Congress people are saying bad words about him."

Rajnath Singh asked the crowd in the rally not to forgive Congress for the act they have done with PM Modi and asked people for support to re-elect BJP in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry said in a statement that around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes."This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the statement said.

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added.

It said only Punjab police knew the precise route of the PM and "never has such police behaviour been witnessed".The Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

The Home Ministry statement added that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. (ANI)

