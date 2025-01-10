New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for enhanced cohesiveness of the global community in view of the current security environment which, he said, is in a "state of flux' with multiple conflicts and challenges.

Addressing the Ambassadors' Round Table, organised as a prelude to Aero India 2025, in New Delhi on Friday, Rajnath Singh stressed on the need to overcome the present geopolitical tensions to ensure mutual prosperity and global peace, the Ministry of Defence stated in a press release.

"It is of paramount importance that the like-minded countries should strive together for collective actions for peace and prosperity. Without these, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovations that we are experiencing in today's era," the Defence Minister told the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of various countries attending the event.

The Defence Minister pointed out that India is emerging as a leading voice for the Global South, and it advocates for a multi-aligned policy approach, which ensures that diverse views are considered in the collective pursuit of prosperity.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated India's commitment to addressing global challenges through five guiding principles: Respect, Dialogue, Cooperation, Peace and Prosperity. In today's geopolitical landscape, fostering unity among like-minded nations is essential for ensuring mutual prosperity and peace, while addressing contemporary challenges," he said.

He added, "India has always championed shared prosperity and shared responsibility based on the fundamental principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 'One Earth, One Family', which was also the theme for the G-20 Summit in 2023."

Rajnath Singh described Aero India, Asia's largest aeroshow, as one such event, where nations come together and form bonds beyond boundaries, according to the release.

Elaborating on the vision behind the biennial event, he stated that it has proven itself to be the meeting ground for the aerospace and defence sectors to showcase their products, and technologies.

He defined it as a forum to forge strategic partnerships towards increasing opportunities for business, Transfer of Technology, joint development and co-production between various industries.

Singh further emphasised that, today, India possesses one of the largest defence industrial ecosystems in Asia and the Government is committed to further enhancing the capabilities.

He added that the Indian aerospace and defence sector represents an attractive opportunity for foreign companies seeking to establish new ventures and partnerships.

He cited the significant milestone of setting of the manufacturing facility of C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space.

Rajnath Singh asserted that India has emerged as an attractive destination for investment, and Aero India 2025 presents an opportunity for friendly nations to jointly explore strengths and capabilities in the defence sector, addressing both strategic needs as well as tactical requirements.

He added that the event will facilitate industry captains, technology leaders, intellectuals and entrepreneurs with new avenues for collaboration in defence industrial enterprises.

"Aero India 2025 will serve as a vital forum for exploring partnerships that will from the base for future challenges. Together, we can create pathways for growth that are inclusive and sustainable," he said.

The Defence Minister also emphasised that air and space power have become pivotal elements in shaping strategies as such assets, incorporated with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning systems, provide an unprecedented advantage in battle-field scenarios.

He described Aero Space Power as the new frontier of military dominance which acts as strategic deterrence.

Highlighting India's focus on self-reliance through strategic partnership and technological collaborations in defence and aerospace sectors, Singh said, "In recent years, the government has brought about several transformative policy reforms aimed at bolstering a robust defence industry ecosystem. This includes initiatives that promote domestic design, development, manufacturing and exports."

"Recognising its strategic importance and vast potential, the Government has designated aerospace as one of the core sectors of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. As a result of this, aerospace and defence in India is taking significant strides in developing cutting-edge technologies, both through public as well as private industry participation," he said.

The Defence Minister looked forward to welcoming the Ministers, Officials and Business Delegations from various countries at Aero India 2025 and utilising the platform to explore newer areas for enhancing collaboration.

During the Round Table, Ambassadors and High Commissioners of various countries were briefed on the major events of Aero India 2025 and extended a personal invite from the Defence Minister for their senior most leadership.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence as well as the Government of Karnataka attended the Round-Table.

This 15th edition of Aero India is scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka from February 10 to 14, 2025.

The five-day event comprises a curtain raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, breath-taking air shows, a large exhibition area comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies. The broad theme is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', the release added.

The first three days of the event (February 10-12) will be business days, while 13th and 14th have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

The event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign & Indian firms and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process.

Aero India attracts a large number of exhibitors from the world's leading industries in the field of aerospace and defence.

"It provides a unique opportunity for the industry to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the targeted audience. The biennial event serves as a platform for industry leaders to connect and shape the future of the aerospace and defence industries," the Ministry stated. (ANI)

