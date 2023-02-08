Agartala, Feb 8 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address five election rallies in Tripura on Wednesday, a BJP leader said.

The Defence Minister will address Vijay Sankalp rally in South Tripura's Rajnagar and Barjala School ground in West Tripura district, said BJP's media in-charge Sunit Sakar.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dangerous Post-COVID Illness MIS-C Detected in Five Kids Including Newborn in Two Months Despite Significant Drop in Coronavirus Cases.

Adityanath will address rallies in Unakoti district's Fatikroy, Suryamaninagar in West Tripura and Mohanpur School ground in West Tripura district, he said.

On Tuesday Singh and Adityanath had also addressed election rallies in support of BJP candidates in the state.

Also Read | Global Investors Summit 2023: GIS-23 To Be Zero Waste Event in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Manik Saha will continue with his door to door campaign in Ramnagar Assembly constituency in West Tripura district. He will also join Vijay Sankalp rally at Barjala to be addressed by the Defence Minister.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition leader Manik Sarkar and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury who are leading the Left Front's campaign will address election rallies on Wednesday.

Sarkar will address an election rally at Sepahijala district's Sonamura and Choudhury will join the party campaign at Sabroom Assembly constituency from where he is contesting the election.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)