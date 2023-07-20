Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday (Photo credit/Sansad TV)

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday amid din over demand by opposition members for statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur violence in the House.

The House witnessed two adjournments before it was adjourned for the day. The House was first adjourned till 12 noon following obituary references and then till 2 pm over opposition’s demand related to Manipur violence.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: This is How This Man Incurred Loss of Rs 6,000 For Urinating on Vande Bharat Express Train.

The opposition members demanded PM Modi’s statement in the House and a detailed discussion on Manipur violence by suspending other business of the day even as the government expressed its willingness to discuss the matter.

Soon after the House reassembled at 2 pm and papers were laid on the table, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said he was not given chance to speak on the subject raised under Rule 267.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods: Rains Wreak Havoc in State, 130 Dead in Monsoon-Related Incidents.

He said Manipur is burning and PM Modi had spoken outside the House on Thursday.

“Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and the PM is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside,” he said.

Other members also sought to raise their demands. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day following the din.

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur introduced the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 amid the din.

When the Rajya Sabha assembled at 12 noon following the first adjournment after paying tributes to sitting and former members who passed away in the inter-session period, Rajya Sabha Chairman had said that he had received 12 notices under Rule 176 for short duration discussion with majority among them seeking discussion on Manipur violence and that it should be considered.

The Chairman said he had received three notices for discussion on train accident in Odisha and rail safety and one on unemployment and the remaining on Manipur violence.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that the government was willing to hold discussion on Manipur situation.

Kharge then referred to Goyal’s remarks about the government’s willingness to discuss the issue and said opposition members have also given notices.

He also mentioned that Opposition members had given notices under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur and have sought suspension of other business listed for the day.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien also said that the opposition members have given notices under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur.

He said that Prime Minister Modi should speak on the House on the situation in Manipur.

The Chairman said the government is ready to hold discussion but the Opposition members kept insisting on their demand seeking Prime Minister Modi’s statement on ethnic violence in Manipur as well as full-day discussion on the matter.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday and will continue till August 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)