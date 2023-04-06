New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after an uproar by the opposition members demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Soon after laying of papers, opposition members were on their feet demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and raising slogans.

As Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sought to raise the Adani issue accusing the government of not willing to order a JPC probe, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said while the rest of the opposition members were dressed in white only he was wearing a black outfit.

"Sir you have been singled out... white everywhere," he said.

Dhankhar said he has received six notices under Rule 267 from opposition members including Mallikarjun Kharge, Pramod Tiwari, and K C Venugopal to investigate the serious charges against the Adani group.

Even before he could say anything, opposition members wanted Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to be allowed to speak. When the chairman did not allow him to speak, the opposition members started sloganeering in support of their demands.

Soon the BJP members started raising the demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks made abroad and said they would not allow "Bharat mata" to be insulted.

Amid the din, the chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

Thursday is the last day of the Budget session of Parliament, the second leg of which started on March 13. The session has not transacted any significant business due to continued disruptions and the finance bill was returned to the Lok Sabha amid the din.

The Lok Sabha's Budget session ended as scheduled on Thursday after Speaker Om Birla announced that the House had been adjourned sine die.

