New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till noon amid protest by opposition parties demanding discussion on the Manipur issue in the House.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed anguish over repeated disruptions of the proceedings in the House on the "same issue".

Also Read | Nuh Clashes: Curfew Imposed in Haryana District, Internet Services Suspended Day After Three Killed in Communal Violence.

He said a short-duration discussion on the issue was scheduled the previous day, but it could not take place.

Dhankhar also did not approve 60 notices for taking up discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha which allows for suspension of the day's business to debate on any issue suggested by a member.

Also Read | Cyclone Alert: Depression Over Northeast Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Deep Depression, Says IMD.

Meanwhile, opposition members started raising slogans.

Around 11.25 am, the Chair adjourn House proceedings till noon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)