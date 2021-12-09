Ballia (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit president Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday claimed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not been in power, the process of constructing the Ram temple would not have started in Ayodhya.

He also charged Congress president Sonia Gandhi of insulting the country and state and also questioning the existence of Lord Ram.

Addressing a public meeting on the grounds of Mathura Degree College in Rasra, Singh said if Modi had not been the prime minister of the country, the temple of Lord Ram would not have been constructed in Ayodhya.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, the state BJP president alleged that Gandhi had insulted the country, the state as well as our "ancestors".

Seeking the support of the people, Singh said, "Lakshmiji BSP ke haathi, SP ki cycle aur Congress ke haath ke panjey par baith kar nahi aati, Lakshmiji BJP ke kamal ke phool par hi baithkar aati hai (Goddess Lakshmi does not come sitting on the elephants of BSP, cycles of SP or the hands of Congress. She comes sitting on BJP's lotus) referring to the election symbols of the three parties.

He claimed that only the BJP has honest leaders in the country. "The BJP has a proud history in this matter. From Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, all are examples of this," Singh added.

