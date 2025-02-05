Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) The condition of Mahant Satyendra Das (85), the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, remains critical but is showing some signs of improvement, according to a statement released by Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after suffering a brain stroke.

SGPGI's statement said while Das, who has diabetes and hypertension, remains in the Neurology ICU, his condition has not worsened. A repeat CT scan showed no significant changes from the previous scan. Doctors are monitoring his condition closely.

Das, the longest-serving chief priest of the Ram temple, has served as the head priest since he was 20 years old, including during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

