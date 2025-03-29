Patna (Bihar) [India], March 29 (ANI): Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) or RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to intervene in the ongoing protests by Buddhists in Bodh Gaya demanding control over the holy temple.

He reiterated the demands made by Buddhists, saying that people from other religions should not be a part of the trust for the Bodh Gaya temple.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Conversation With Myanmar Military Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing, Offers Condolences and Assistance.

"Buddhists are demanding that if we (Buddhists) are not part of religious trusts, people from other religions should also not be part of our trust," Athawale told reporters.

Apprising about the letter written to the Bihar CM, the RPI (A) Chief said that he has urged Nitish Kumar to intervene so that Buddhists fasting for 45 days end their protest.

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: India at Risk Along With Other Emerging Economies Due to Trump Administration’s Impending Reciprocity Plans, Says Fitch Report.

"Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of Bihar. I have had a very good relationship with him since 1998 when he was the Railways Minister in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I also met him to discuss the ongoing protest in Bodh Gaya. I have also requested that he should intervene so that the people who have been fasting for 45 days should end their strike," Athawale said.

"Nitish Kumar's government should take a decision regarding this. I have also given them a letter," he added.

As per the representation submitted by Athavale, the management of Mahabodhi Mahavihar in Buddha Gaya should be handed over to Buddhists. For this, the Mahabodhi Temple Act 1949 should be repealed.

Ramdas Athawale demanded that the President, Secretary and all members of the Mahabodhi Mahavihar Trust should be Buddhists. He also suggested that the state government visit the agitation being carried out by the Bhikkhu Sangh in Buddha Gaya. He also urged the state government repeal the Mahabodhi Mahavihar Act in Buddha Gaya.

Speaking about Nitish Kumar's chances of becoming the Chief Minister again ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Athawale said that he could be the CM for the sixth time with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"CM Nitish Kumar can become the Chief Minister for the sixth time with the support of PM Narendra Modi. I have given the assurance that the Republican Party of India will give him full support in this election," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)