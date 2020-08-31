New Delhi, August 31: A day before the commencement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said that he has spoken to chief ministers of most states to ensure that students do not face problems while appearing in the exam.

"I wish best of luck to all students who are going to appear for the JEE tomorrow. I am also glad that over 7,77,465 have downloaded their admit cards. I have spoken to the CMs of most states to ensure that students do not face problems," Pokhriyal said in a video which was posted on his twitter handle.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's Tweet

मैं सभी राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से अपील करता हूं कि संकट की इस घड़ी में हमारे विद्यार्थियों का साथ दें और परीक्षा हेतु कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार उचित व्यवस्थाओं का निर्माण करें ताकि हमारे जेईई एवं नीट के अभ्यर्थियों को किसी भी प्रकार की असुविधा अथवा परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े pic.twitter.com/zbxAegrI7I — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 31, 2020

Pokhriyal appealed to candidates and their parents at the examination centres to follow the health guidelines issued by the government. "I assure all the candidates and their parents that they will be provided with every possible help. My best wishes for the bright future of all of you," he said.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6.

