New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Moments before the CWC meeting begins on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared that the resolution passed in the Ramgarh session of 1940, committed the INC to the creation of the Constituent Assembly to frame and adopt the Constitution.

"The Extended Congress Working Committee meets in Patna at 10AM today. It was at its Ramgarh session held in mid-March 1940 that the CWC passed its landmark resolution that, for the first time, formally committed the Indian National Congress to the creation of a Constituent Assembly to frame and adopt a Constitution for a free and independent India," Ramesh, posted on X.

Taking a veiled dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Rajya Sabha MP said, "The rest is, as they say, history - including the bitter opposition of the organisation now celebrating its centenary to the Constitution that was to be adopted on November 26, 1949, and come into effect on January 26, 1950."

Apprising about a book titled 'Constituent Assembly and Our Demand' that was authored by Jai Gopal Narang, Ramesh said that its foreword was written by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who remained a strong advocate of the Constituent Assembly.

"At the time of the Ramgarh meeting of March 1940 of the CWC, a slim book called Constituent Assembly and Our Demand had been published. It was by Jai Gopal Narang and carried a Foreword by the person who had been the strongest advocate of such a Constituent Assembly for almost a decade," the Congress MP said.

The 53rd session of Congress in Ramgarh was presided over by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

It is expected that many top leaders from the Opposition party will also participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which is being held on Wednesday, ahead of the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leaders have started arriving in Bihar's Patna to attend the CWC meeting. Rahul Gandhi has also left for Patna to attend the meeting.

The timing and location of the meeting are considered crucial, as the Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place by the end of 2025.

The CWC meeting will take place at Sadaqat Ashram, Patna, Congress' headquarters in Bihar.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, the party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, among others. (ANI)

