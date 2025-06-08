New Delhi[India], June 8 (ANI): Residents of Delhi's Dayalpur area staged a protest on Sunday following the alleged sexual assault and death of a minor girl. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding swift justice for the victim.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East Delhi, Ashish Mishra, a case has been registered at Dayalpur Police Station under relevant sections of murder and rape.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the main opposition party, criticised the Delhi government regarding the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi slammed the ruling BJP over the brutal sexual assault of a nine-year-old in Delhi's Dayalpur, saying that the incident has put Delhi and the whole nation to shame.

"This incident has put Delhi and the whole nation to shame. Today, the BJP will have to answer, if they have a four-engine government in Delhi, then why are our daughters not safe? It is their responsibility... CM Rekha Gupta is seen at a media event almost every day. Now that this incident has happened, she is nowhere to be found... The police should take the strictest action at the earliest...," Atishi told ANI.

The former CM also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident, asking why our daughters are unsafe.

"I am writing this letter to you with great pain. Delhi, the capital of the country, has once again been shaken by the screams of an innocent daughter. The rape and brutal murder of a 9-year-old girl has shaken the soul of Delhi. The body of the girl was found locked in a suitcase, the marks of injury and sexual assault on her body highlight the horror of this crime. This incident is an open proof of the failure of your government in Delhi. The so-called 4-engine government of BJP under your leadership has completely failed to make Delhi safe." reads the letter.

Atishi further demand strict action in the case, "I demand that this case be investigated quickly and fairly, the culprits be given severe punishment, and immediate steps be taken to ensure the safety of women and girls in Delhi. This is not the time for excuses, but for accountability and action."

The nine-year-old girl was found dead in the Dayalpur area of northeast Delhi. Doctors said that when the girl was brought to the hospital, she was without a pulse or heartbeat.

They noted that her clothes were soaked in blood, and she was bleeding profusely from her private parts. The victim was initially taken to Dr. Aleena Nursing Home by family members before being referred to a higher-level medical facility.

Earlier, police said that a call regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl was received at Dayalpur police station on June 7.

A case has been registered under sections 103(1), 66, 13(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act), police added.

Teams have been deployed to collect the clues and arrest the accused as soon as possible, as per the police. (ANI)

