Sheopur (MP), Sep 4 (PTI) A rare albino sambar deer has been spotted in the Kuno-Palpur Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, said Divisional Forest Officer PK Verma who added that he had clicked a photograph of the animal some 20 days ago.

It is between four to five years old and such albino sambar are rare, he said on Friday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt to Launch ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ Campaign from September 15 to Fight Against Coronavirus Outbreak.

As per reports, a solo albino sambar deer was spotted in Navegaon National Park in Gondia in Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)