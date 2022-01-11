Wayanad (Ker), Jan 11 (PTI) The Kerala Police busted a rave party and took into custody 16 people, including a convict in a sensational political murder case, from Wayanad district late on Monday night.

A police team raided a resort in Padinjarethara village in the hill district on a tip-off and seized drugs, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the 16 people detained in connection with the case, one is notorious criminal Kirmani Manoj, convicted by the court in connection with the murder of rebel CPI(M) leader T P Chandrasekharan in 2012.

Manoj attended the party while he was on parole, they said.

The dinner party was organised by a notorious gangster called Kambalakkad Mohsin as part of his wedding anniversary celebrations, they said.

