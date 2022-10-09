Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday extended greetings on Valmiki Jayanti and said that the occasion is important for anybody who wishes to become a "human being".

"If you want to learn affinity, read Valmiki Ramayan which mentions the character of Lord Ram. It is a vital and pride moment for any person who wants to become a better human being," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

"Anybody who has this feeling of affinity and wants to stay united could even sit over a leaf of tamarind," he added quoting a Bengali proverb.

Valmiki Jayanti is observed on October 9 every year.

The day marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki who is credited with writing the original Ramayana during the lifetime of Lord Ram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion by tweeting, "Happy Valmiki Jayanti to the countrymen."

The celebrations marked the streets of the nation today.

The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki in a 'grand' manner across the state.

Earlier on October 7, the officials informed that various events have been planned for celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, including the continuous recital of the Ramayana at all temples of Lord Rama and Hanuman as well as at all places associated with the epic along with the lighting of lamps or 'deepdan'.

In pursuance of the objective of the government, the District Magistrate in Gorakhpur has issued detailed guidelines to the CDO, all SDMs, Deputy Director Buddhist Museum and Regional Tourism Officer.

Principal Secretary, Mukesh Kumar Meshram issued directions in this regard to all divisional commissioners and the district magistrates asking them to ensure that Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on a grand scale throughout the state.

Earlier during preparation for the occasion, officials were asked to arrange for the lighting of lamps or 'deepdan' as well as the continuous recital of the Ramayan for 8, 12 or 24 hours and organise similar other events at all places and temples related to Maharishi Valmiki on his Jayanti.

The preparations for the events to be held on Valmiki Jayanti were reviewed by the nodal officer nominated by the government on the evening of October 8. (ANI)

