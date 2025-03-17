Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Reacting to AIMPLB protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that the opposition protesting over the issue has exposed their real face of doing politics over Muslim empowerment.

"I have seen that a demonstration is being held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by AIMPLB...The amendments of the Waqf Board are in the interest of the poor Muslims of this country... A Joint Parliamentary Committee has been formed for this. Discussions have been held in it...The opposition protesting over this has exposed their real face of doing politics over Muslim empowerment," Maurya said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) began their protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

While addressing the gathering during the protest AIMPLB member Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas stated that it is a peaceful protest and the administration should extend their support.

He said that we have received information regarding buses being stopped for those who were coming to take part in this protest.

"People were coming from many districts of UP and Haryana but now we have received information that their buses are being stopped. We believe that this is a very peaceful protest and the administration should support us in this. The government needs not be afraid and they should listen to the voice of the people. If there is such a cowardly government that cannot listen to the voice of its people, then it has no right to rule," Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Owaisi, who was part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill, has alleged in the JPC report that the ruling party's amendments will lead to the dissolution of the Waqf Board.

Last month BJP MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal presented the JPC report in the Parliament, after six months of nationwide consultations. (ANI)

