Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Launching the 'Medicine from the Sky' project in Telangana's Vikarabad, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that the real heroes of the drone revolution are our startups and youth.

Addressing the event in Hyderabad, the union minister said, "Today we launched the 'Medicine from the Sky' project in Vikarabad. Under this project, vaccines and medicines will be made available to remote areas with the help of drones. Despite the obstacles coming from many directions in the field of drones, we have fulfilled the resolution regarding the drone policy. A policy should be based on trust, and now the door of this campaign is in the hands of our talented youth. Today I congratulate everyone on the success of the 'Medicine in the Sky' project. The real heroes of the drone revolution are our startups and youth."

He further announced that the Hyderabad airport will be expanded very soon.

"Today we have proposed three airports, including two ground field airports and a new airstrip. Hyderabad is connected to 55 cities and flights of around nine airlines take off from here. It has connectivity with 13 international locations. I am happy to announce that under the concessional agreement, Hyderabad airport will be expanded at the earliest. The state government is ready," he added.

Scindia made a courtesy call on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan today. During the meeting, the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the civil aviation sector.

He also laid the foundation stone of GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad today. On the occasion, he said that the school will play an important role in promoting human resources and talent in the field of civil aviation.

The 'Medicine from the Sky' project was launched in Vikarabad today.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotriaditya Scindia, State Minister KT Rama Rao and others were present at the event

The drones can carry four types of boxes and each of these boxes can maintain a different temperature.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Suresh Munuswamy, Head, Technology Innovations and Health Informatics, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) said, "PHFI and Marut Drones have jointly designed this drone especially for medical payload. It can carry four types of boxes and each of the boxes can maintain a different temperature. It can carry vaccines at 2-8 degrees Celsius. Further, they can carry blood at 15-24 degrees Celsius and in one trip it can supply whatever a primary health care centre requires." (ANI)

