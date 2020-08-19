Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) Haryana recorded its highest jump of 994 novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally near the 50,000 mark on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 567 with 10 more deaths, the Health Department said.

It was for the third straight day that the state had a record spike in cases. On Tuesday, the state had registered 896 cases, and it was 887 a day earlier.

Also Read | Coronavirus Shows Different Response Based on People's Immunity Acquired Through Nutrition, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

There are 7,307 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 42,056 have recovered. The total cases rose to 49,930, according to a health bulletin.

Out of the 10 more fatalities, two each were from Faridabad, Rewari and Ambala, while a person each died in Gurgaon, Hisar, Kurukshetra and Sirsa, the department said.

Also Read | Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020: Fireworks Take Place at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video).

The recovery rate is 84.23 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.14 per cent, it said.

Yamunanagar registered 88 new cases, followed by 83 Panipat, 79 in Faridabad and 78 in Karnal. Bhiwani reported 71 new cases, Gurgaon 67, Ambala 68 and Kurukshetra 60 new infections.

There were 56 new cases in Rohtak, followed by 52 in Rewari, 55 in Mahendragarh, 46 in Panchkula and 39 in Hisar, as per the bulletin.

While six police personnel working in Haryana DGP office in police headquarters at Panchkula tested positive on Tuesday, nine police commandos have also tested positive, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)