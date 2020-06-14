Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Record Jump in COVID-19 Cases; Toll Rises over 9K

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 10:28 AM IST
India News | Record Jump in COVID-19 Cases; Toll Rises over 9K

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) India saw the highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 3,20,92 on Sunday, while the death toll rose by 311 to 9,195, the Health Ministry said.

This is the third day in a row that there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, which is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

There are 1,49,348 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,62,378 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

The number of recoveries are more than the active cases as 50.60 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, an official said.

Of the 311 more deaths, 113 were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each.

Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed 1,448 by Gujarat and 1,271 in Delhi.

The toll from the pandemic rose to 463 in West Bengal, 447 in Madhya Pradesh, 397 in Tamil Nadu and 385 in Uttar Pradesh. There have been 282 COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan and 182 in Telangana.

The number of fatalities reached 82 in Andhra Pradesh, 81 in Karnataka, 78 in Haryana and 65 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 55 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 39 in Bihar, 23 in Uttarakhand and 19 in Kerala.

Odisha registered 10 deaths so far, followed by eight each in Jharkhand and Assam, and six each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.

Five people have succumbed to the contagion in Chandigarh, followed by two in Puducherry, and one each in Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh, the ministry said.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths have happened due to comorbidities, it added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
