Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) With the highest single-day spike of 11,147 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Thursday, the infection count in the state surged to 4,11,798, the health department said.

As the virus claimed 266 lives during the day, the number of victims in the state rose to 14,729, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Her Medical Condition is 'Currently Stable'.

A total of 8,860 patients were discharged on Thursday, which took the count of recovered persons to 2,48,615, the department said.

There are now 1,48,454 active cases in Maharashtra, it said, adding that the state's recovery rate is now 60.37 per cent, while the mortality rate is 3.58 per cent.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Bihar Police Questions Actor Ankita Lokhande at her Residence in Mumbai Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

So far, 20,70,128 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)