Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh registered on Thursday yet another largest single-day spike of 2,516 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 58,104, while the death toll climbed to 1,298 with 35 fatalities.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, however, said the state has registered 2,529 fresh cases on Thursday.

Also Read | Two Left-Wing Extremists Gunned Down in Encounter in Odisha: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 58,104. On Wednesday, the tally was 55,588.

Prasad said the number of active case in the state stood at 21,003 with 35,803 patients having recovered from the viral disease so far.

Also Read | Amazon-Reliance Deal: Jeff Bezos-Led Company In Talks to Buy 9.9% Stake in JioMart, Says Report.

In total, 16.54 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus infection of which 54,897 were examined on Wednesday, he said.

The official said static booths were being set up in every district, where people can get themselves tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. More than 55,000 COVID helpdesks have been established in the state, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)