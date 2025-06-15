Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said reform process in the Uttar Pradesh Police began after Yogi Adityanath took charge as the Chief Minister of the state in 2017.

Addressing the newly recruits at appointment distribution ceremony of the UP police here, Amit Shah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuming leadership of the country, the modernization of police forces began in the country, but in Uttar Pradesh, this process started three years later. From 2014 to 2017, no reform process of the Government of India was visible in Uttar Pradesh, but after Yogi Ji became the Chief Minister in 2017, the reform process in the Uttar Pradesh Police also began."

Shah said that out of a total of 48 lakh applications, the selection of more than 60,000 youths has been accomplished purely on merit basis without any influence of bribe, political influence, recommendations, caste, or corruption.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that earlier, recruitments used to take place based on caste, but today, technology has empowered everyone, enabling the appointment of these youths with complete transparency.

He said that today, cameras, control rooms, command centres, PCR-1 units, and more than 150 mobile FSL units are working to deliver justice to people, and it is the responsibility of these youths to take this forward. He said that these youths should move ahead with the mantra of security, service, and sensitivity.

Union Home Minister stated that in the last 11 years of Prime Minister Modi's governance, 250 million people have risen above the poverty line, and 600 million people have been provided with gas cylinders, toilets, tap water, electricity, 5 kg of free grains, free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 6,000 annually for every farmer. (ANI)

