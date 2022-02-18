Gurugram, Feb 18 (PTI) Gurugram authorities has offered to facilitate refund to 64 flat owners of tower D in Chintel Paradiso several flats in which collapsed earlier in the month.

Two people had died on February 10, when the ceilings of a few flats in the tower caved in.

Gurugram District Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the details for the refund will be worked out soon.

Yadav visited the society on Friday to oversee ongoing repairs and rehabilitation of the residents of the partially collapsed tower.

He said the refund details will soon be shared with the residents for their approval.

The residents have been demanding buy-back of their flats at current market rate.

"We have met residents and builder representatives also. For those seeking refund will soon receive the proposal with details and other modalities. We will get it approved from residents and then process it," Yadav told PTI.

He said the residents have been moved to a temporary accommodation and will be allowed to stay there till “safe” flats are handed over to them.

He also said if any resident of the tower wanted to rent a place somewhere else, the moving charges and the rent will be paid by the builder.

An enquiry report is being prepared into the collapse, which would soon be sent to police, he said.

Police has already filed two FIRs against Chintel builders.

A delegation of residents of Chitel Paradiso also met police commissioner Kala Ramachandaran demanding arrest of the builder and others accused.

