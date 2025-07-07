Azamgarh (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A labourer allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old wife to death on Monday here in Anjanshaheed village after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol, police said.

According to police, Nure Alam, who works as a labourer in Mumbai, had returned to his village four days ago to observe Muharram.

Around noon on Monday, he asked his wife Roshan for money to buy liquor. When she refused, the couple got into a heated argument, and in a fit of rage, Nure allegedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife in the chest.

Roshan was rushed to a hospital by the locals, but doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said.

To much shock of the villagers, Nure Alam roamed around the village after killing his wife.

Jiyanpur police took Nure Alam and Roshan's body into custody.

Neighbours told police that Nure Alam was addicted to alcohol and would often beat his wife.

